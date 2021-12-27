Kanye buys House Across the Street from Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian’s newest neighbour is Kanye West.

According to The Daily Mail, Ye bought a $4.5 million home directly across the street from his estranged wife in Los Angeles’ Hidden Hills.

The rapper reportedly paid $421,000 over the asking price for the house in an effort to make sure he wouldn’t be outbid.

The house, built in 1955, sits on over an acre of land, and comes in at 3,651 square feet, with 5 bedrooms and 3-and-a-half bathrooms, along with an outdoor swimming pool and a stable for horses.

Kardashian recently bought out her home from Kanye, paying him a reported $23 million in October.

West also recently purchased another home in Malibu for $57.3 million.

