Jon Peters Claims Pamela Anderson Married Him to Pay Off ‘Bills’: I’m ‘an Old Fool’

Jon Peters is sharing his side of the story after the breakup of his 12-day marriage to Pamela Anderson.

The film producer, 74, told Page Six on Monday that Anderson, 52, had actually proposed to him over text.

“Needless to say that when she texted me that she wanted to get married, it was kind of a dream come true even though I was engaged to someone else and the lady was moving in,” Peters told the outlet.

He also alleged that Anderson married him to pay off her debts.

“I dropped everything for Pam,” he claimed, according to Page Six. “She had almost $200,000 in bills and no way to pay it so I paid it and this is the thanks I get. There’s no fool like an old fool.”

In response to Peters’ allegations, a rep for Anderson told PEOPLE, “These claims are not only entirely fabricated, they are ludicrous. Despite Mr. Peters’ scurrilous and ongoing efforts to elicit a response from Ms. Anderson, she has no comment to provide and hopes he is well.”

Pamela Anderson and Jon Peters | Pamela Anderson/Instagram

Anderson announced to The Hollywood Reporter on Feb. 1 that she and Peters had split less than two weeks after their secret wedding. A source has since told PEOPLE that the two had not yet filed the legal paperwork for a marriage certificate after their Jan. 20 nuptials.

An insider also previously told PEOPLE that Anderson decided to call off the marriage because she “just needed to take a step back.”

“Although they have known each other for more than 30 years, they had never lived together,” the insider said. “Living with someone, you truly get to know them. Pam’s a romantic, but she is also very independent … This all moved a bit fast, so they both agreed to put it off.”

On Friday, Anderson exclusively told PEOPLE that the pair “remain friends.”

Pamela Anderson | Carmelo Redondo

The two first met in the mid-’80s while at Hugh Hefner’s Playboy mansion and began dating after their encounter, before reconnecting years later.

Anderson was previously married to Tommy Lee — with whom she shares sons Brandon, 23, and Dylan, 22 — from 1995 to 1998. The actress later married and divorced Kid Rock in 2006, and also married and divorced producer Rick Solomon twice — in 2007 and 2013.

Peters, who produced both Barbra Streisand’s A Star Is Born in 1976 and the remake in 2018 with Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga, was previously married to actress Lesley Ann Warren and producer Christine Forsyth-Peters.