JDF Soldier Chop & Shot his wife to Death then killed himself In Portmore

A member of the Jamaica Defence Force (JDF) was involved in the murder-suicide which took place in Portmore early this morning.

Cpl Doran Mckenzie chop & shot his common-law wife Suzanne Easy to death then shot himself to death.

A JDF spokesperson said Mckenzie has been a member of the JDF for 12-13 years.

“Typically when something like this happens, the JDF works closely with the police not only in assisting with the investigation, but also in the management of grief and counselling of the family members that were left behind,” the spokesperson said.

 

JDF Soldier Chop & Shot his wife to Death then killed himself In Portmore
JDF Soldier Chop & Shot his wife to Death then killed himself In Portmore
