JAMPRO Redesigning ‘Export Max’ Programme

Exporters and export-ready firms are being encouraged to take advantage of the Jamaica Promotions Corporation (JAMPRO) Enterprise Developmental Export Growth (EXPORT MAX) programme, which is being redesigned to provide more targeted assistance.
Speaking at a recent ‘Exporter Information Session’ at the Terra Nova All-Suite Hotel in Kingston, JAMPRO President, Shullette Cox, said the revamping process will result in “focused capacity-building, advocacy and market penetration support,” for entities.
She said EXPORT MAX promises to deliver customised services that first identify the specific needs of a company and then designs and implements tailored initiatives.
“It is through this comprehensive programme that you will be able to receive required assistance with capacity improvements to meet the demands of the export market,” she noted.
Mrs. Cox maintained that once the improvements are made and firms are ready to enter the market, JAMPRO will facilitate market penetration activities that will put them in front of potential overseas buyers through activities such as trade shows, ministerial export missions or business-to-business matchmaking meetings.
In addition, the agency’s newly formed Exporter Facilitation team will collaborate with exporters to build relationships within the export community, identify challenges, and, where possible, eliminate obstacles.
To date, the team has engaged with more than 240 inactive exporters to determine the key issues that have contributed to their dormancy.
Mrs. Cox said the strategic revamping of EXPORT MAX is part of JAMPRO’s renewed collaboration with local enterprises, facilitated through the Ministry of Industry, Investment, and Commerce, to prepare them for exporting or to enhance their existing export capacities.
Three cohorts of companies have successfully gone through the programme, which is currently open for registration.
Interested parties can apply online free of cost at exportmaxja.co.
JAMPRO is Jamaica’s export and investment promotion agency, responsible for facilitating the growth and development of the country’s export and investment sectors.
The Exporter Information Session was focused on ‘Export Payment Options’ and was held in collaboration with the National Export-Import Bank (EXIM Bank) of Jamaica.
The session was designed to provide practical, timely and useful information on how exporters can minimise the risk of not being paid by overseas buyers and provide a guide on product costing and pricing for export markets.