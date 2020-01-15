Jamaican Embassy To Be Honoured At Scholarship Ball

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

Jamaica News: The Embassy of Jamaica will be honoured at this year’s David “Wagga” Hunt Scholarship Ball, which will take place in Washington DC on Saturday, January 18.

Ambassador of Jamaica to the United States, Her Excellency Audrey P. Marks, will serve as patron for the event, where the Embassy will be recognised for its support and patronage of the fundraising ball since it started eight years ago.

The Washington DC-based National Education Association will also be honoured for lending its facilities to host the event over the period.

The David “Wagga” Hunt Scholarship is named for the late distinguished Kingston College (KC) past student, football coach and co-founder of Meadhaven United Football Club.

It supports deserving students at KC and at Calabar High School where Hunt coached.

The approximately $600,000 award covers tuition, books, lunch and other related school expenses for each student from grade eight to 13.

Scholarship recipients must display commendable academic performance and attitude, be involved in extracurricular activities, and deemed to be in need of financial assistance.

To date, 30 scholarships have been awarded and more than $12 million disbursed. Chairman of the scholarship committee, Christopher Hunt, said that the number of awards has increased in recent years, and the goal is to continue offering scholarships to deserving students of the beneficiary schools.

Unrivaled in his passion for youth and sports, Hunt led Calabar to both the Manning Cup and Oliver Shield titles in 2005 before his untimely passing in October 2007 from a heart attack.

He was a former General Secretary of the Kingston and St. Andrew Football Association (KSAFA); former General Secretary of the Minor League Football Association; former Jamaica National Under-17 Football coach; KC, Calabar, and Meadowbrook High School Manning Cup coach; and was one of Jamaica’s most notable track and field analysts.

 

Source: JIS News

Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]

Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us

Recent News
Dear Mckoy: Boyfriend Doesn’t Trust Me But Wants To Sleep With Me
Dear Mckoy: Boyfriend Doesn’t Trust Me But Wants To Sleep With Me
Dear Mckoy: College Student Parents Pleading For Abortion
Dear Mckoy: College Student Parents Pleading For Abortion
Jamaicans Urged To Help End Gender-Based Violence
Jamaicans Urged To Help End Gender-Based Violence
Jamaican Embassy To Be Honoured At Scholarship Ball
Jamaican Embassy To Be Honoured At Scholarship Ball
Government Pleased With Response To Plastic Ban
Government Pleased With Response To Plastic Ban
Port Royal Residents Lauded For Preserving Image Of Community
Port Royal Residents Lauded For Preserving Image Of Community
Flu Vaccine Distributed Islandwide
Flu Vaccine Distributed Islandwide
No Child Should Go To Court Without A Laywer – Legal Aid Council
No Child Should Go To Court Without A Laywer – Legal Aid Council
KSAMC Ratifies Presentation Of Keys To Miss World
KSAMC Ratifies Presentation Of Keys To Miss World

Life Pak Wellness Centre

Life Pak Wellness Centre is a multipurpose clinic facility . We offer a variety of medical services. We have two types of doctors at our clinic....