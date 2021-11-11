Jamaica to host the 2022 Carifta Games

The Jamaica Athletics Administrative Association, JAAA, has received approval from the Government of Jamaica to host the 2022 Carifta Games From April 16-18.

The announcement comes as Garth Gayle, President of the Jamaica Athletic Administrative Association (JAAA), at the recent North American, Central American, and Caribbean (NACAC) Special Congress on Saturday, November 6.

The Carifta Games were scheduled to be held in Bermuda earlier this year but were eventually cancelled because of spikes in the spread of the Covid-19 virus in that country. Usually held during the Easter weekend, the Games were first moved to July 2-4 and then to August 13-15 before it was eventually cancelled in May.

Jamaica last hosted the Carifta Games in 2011

Jamaica has hosted the event six times, five times in Kingston – 1974, 1979, 1988, 1990, 1996, and in Montego Bay in 2011.

