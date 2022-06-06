Jamaica Reggae Boyz Suriname 1-1 in CONCACAF Nations League Opener

Jamaica’s Reggae Boyz held on to draw 1-1 with Suriname to kick off play in the Concacaf Nation’s League Group A on Saturday at the Franklin Essed Stadion in Paramaribo.

It was the Jamaicans who struck first when Junior Flemmings made a nifty turn and finished from right near the penalty spot to put the visitors ahead 1-0 in the 39th minute, a lead which they carried into halftime.

Suriname came out of the break and again looked the more promising side, but Jamaica absorbed the pressure and looked more comfortable as the half wore on.

Jamaica goalkeeper Amal Knight was credited with their own goal, after badly misjudging an 84th-minute corner that he punched into his own goal.

Both teams will face off again in Kingston on June 7.

