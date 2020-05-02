Jamaica now has 432 confirmed cases of COVID-19.
The Ministry of Health and Wellness said in a release this evening that 10 new cases were confirmed today.
Alorica continues to have an effect on the numbers. From the latest 10 cases, one was from Alorica and 7 were contacts of Alorica cases.
Jamaica now has 432 confirmed cases of COVID-19
Jamaica now has 432 confirmed cases of COVID-19.
Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]
Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us