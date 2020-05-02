Jamaica now has 432 confirmed cases of COVID-19

Jamaica now has 432 confirmed cases of COVID-19.
The Ministry of Health and Wellness said in a release this evening that 10 new cases were confirmed today.
Alorica continues to have an effect on the numbers. From the latest 10 cases, one was from Alorica and 7 were contacts of Alorica cases.

