Jamaica now has 257 confirmed cases of the Coronavirus (COVID-19).
In a release, late Thursday evening, the Ministry of Health and Wellness said there were five more cases, taking the figure from 252 to 257.
The Ministry says 140 of the cases so far are from the Alorica work cluster in Portmore, St Catherine.
