Jamaica Heads to Miss Earth Grand Coronation

Jamaica will be represented on the international stage at the Miss Earth International Pageant this year, breaking a 10-year streak of Jamaica not being represented in the competition.

The event will be held virtually for the first time ever on November 29.

Miss Earth Jamaica virtual Grand Coronation is slated for Wednesday, September 23 at 9:00 pm local time.

The winner of Miss Earth Jamaica becomes a goodwill ambassador and spokesperson for Jamaica in its environmental and tourism industries, the event organisers said in a statement today.

“She will facilitate environmental projects and educate others on the 3R’s (Reduce, Reuse, Recycle)

“Delegates will work with local and international groups that are actively involved in environmental causes that exemplify the slogan ‘Beauties for a Cause’.

“Miss Earth Jamaica will also promote Jamaica as an eco-friendly tourist destination on the world’s stage,” the statement added.