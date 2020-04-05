Jamaica Guandong Association Give Back to the Community in Montego Bay

Jamaica Guandong Association Give Back to the Community i Montego Bay
The Jamaica Guandong Association held its annual event called Give Back to the Community today April 4, 2020, from 9 am to 3 pm.  The event was held at Jeda Wholesale and Retail located at 1a Fish Lane.

The aim of the event was to seek help for some persons who are currently unemployed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.  Over 150 persons attended the event who were presented with necessities like tissue, rice, flour, soaps and other essential products.

Andy Chant mentioned that he sees Jamaica as his second home, hence he looks out for his family.  He further stated that “by staying together we are stronger”.

The attendees said they appreciated the good gesture as they were in need of assistance.  All stakeholders express their thanks for the support given.

