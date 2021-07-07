Jamaica – 52 New COVID-19 cases, 5 deaths

Jamaica recorded 52 new COVID-19 cases yesterday and five deaths, bringing the infection total to 50,456 and total deaths to 1,101.

According to Ministry of Health and Wellness data, the new cases include 29 females and 23 males ranging in age from two years to 86 years.

There were 15 cases in Kingston and St Andrew, nine in St Ann and Westmoreland, six in St Catherine, four in Manchester, three in St Elizabeth, and three in Trelawny, St Thomas, and Hanover (two each).

Deaths include:

A 66-year-old male from Kingston & St Andrew

A 76-year-old female from Kingston & St Andrew

An 87-year-old male from Westmoreland

A 29-year-old female from St Catherine

A 60-year-old female from St Catherine whose death was previously under investigation

There were 1,065 recoveries in Jamaica, increasing the total to 34,764, with 14,228 active cases.

115 persons are currently hospitalized, 11 of them are critically ill and 23 are moderately ill.