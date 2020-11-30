Jah Cure called a “Rapist” by Devin Di Dakta

Amidst the drama with iconic reggae artiste Jah Cure and his estrange female friends fellow Jamaican artiste Devin Di Dakta is giving his two cents on the matter.

Devin Di Dakta was not polite in giving his views on what he thinks about Jah Cure, he commented “Den unu expect better from a Rapist”. Inciting that persons should not be surprised at the Cure’s latest actions.

Some fans were not happy with Devin’s comments and objected to his claims however he stood his ground and went on to detail that the St. James native should not “have a head” based on his past conviction.

See the viral video below With Jah Cure and his female friend’s argument.

