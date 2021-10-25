J Balvin Issues Apology for using Black Women as Dogs on Leashes in new Music Video

Billboard says J Balvin has issued an apology over the video for his Tokischa collaboration “Perra.”

The singer confirmed that he removed the clip from YouTube earlier this month following criticism for its demeaning portrayal of Black women.

“Perra” appears on J Balvin’s newest album Jose, released in September.

The video, wherein Black women were portrayed as dogs, premiered in mid-October and drew fast condemnation for its imagery, including from the singer’s mother.

In his apology, Balvin said he deleted the video “as a form of respect.”

