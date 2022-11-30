ISPY Donates to St. Ann Basic School, Prohgres Joins Initiative

With an aim to provide youths with the tools necessary to enhance their growth, the ISPY foundation (I Support Positive Youths) teamed up with recording artiste Prohgres to carry out a youth building project at the Queenhythe Basic School in St. Ann.
As a part of the initiative, the foundation donated: $100,000, school bags, kitchen supplies for the staff, benches themed “Be A Friend, Not A Bully” in addition to pencils and crayons for the students.
The founder of ISPY, Allington “Gumption” Creque, who originates and resides in the Virgin Islands (British) says he is proud to be able to give back to this community in a positive way, “ISPY is so excited to be able to offer outreach regionally and the smiling faces show the impact. I have to pay my respects to all of our sponsors, donors and supporters for making all of this possible, Thank You.”
The initiative was endorsed by InterCaribbean Airways who waived heavy costs associated with transporting the items, while the Hon. Vincent O. Wheatley (the then Minister for Natural Resources, Labour and Immigration for the British Virgin Islands) stepped forward with financial assistance in acquiring the items needed for the basic school.
Speaking with Prohgres, he shared that he has hopes of one day launching a foundation of his own, “ It’s always a good feeling to put a smile on someone’s face so it is definitely a good feeling to give back to the youth of my community. ISPY has started something undeniably great and I hope to one day launch my own foundation to give back and continue partnering with foundations such as ISPY.”
The event ended with a heartfelt speech from Allington “Gumption” Creque who has high hopes of revisiting the island soon to further his cause.