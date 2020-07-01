International Reggae Day 2020 Celebrated With 24-Hour Virtual Event

International Reggae Day (IRD) 2020 will be marked by a global celebration via the staging of a 24-hour virtual event starting at midnight on July 1.

IRD honors reggae music in all aspects of the culture as a day to explore, celebrate, and enjoy reggae around the world. Reggae music is known as the soundtrack of Jamaica and so, this event is more than a marketing platform; it’s a way to give credit to the island and its music.

International Reggae Day was inspired by Winnie Mandela’s address to Jamaican women during her official visit to Jamaica with her husband Nelson Mandela. The event was launched for the first time in 1994, and it provides a 24 hour reggae party hosted from Kinston as the main city, and invites all media coverage.

This year the event will be under the theme #FromJamrock2HipHop highlighting the extensive and close relationship that both genres have, and the history shared by reggae and hip-hop. This theme represents also the concept of unity under which the two styles were born inspiring the world until today. Reggae represents the roots of Jamaica and the essence of its primary sounds ska and rocksteady during the 60s’ when the genre was presented to the world.

Thanks to artists such as Bob Marley the culture expanded globally and gave the island a reason to keep smiling. Other styles evolved from the original sound jumping from sound system to dub., The party spirit of dancehall multiplying the power of the music.

In the edition of 2020 edition, a 24hr virtual event will be streamed giving all a chance to be part of the celebration.

For more information www.ireggaeday.com

Source: Dancehallmag