Increased criminality sparks SOE in 2 Corporate Area divisions
.Prime Minister Andrew Holness says increased criminality, including extortion on a
Government project, sparked the calling of a state of emergency (SOE) in two police
divisions in the Corporate Area.

Kingston Western and Kingston Central police divisions were put under an SOE
Sunday, June 14. The area covers a part of downtown Kingston and West Kingston.
In making the announcement at a media briefing, Sunday morning, Mr Holness said:
“This will connect the States of Public Emergency existing in the Kingston East and
St. Andrew South Police Divisions, creating an effective security corridor along the
Waterfront from Bull Bay in the east to Ferry in the west,”

Mr. Holness said.
He said there had been an increased crime in these areas in the second quarter of
this calendar year. “These areas if left unchecked, have shown historically, that they
can spiral to chaotic ends, even having national disruptive impact,” Mr. Holness
stressed.

Last week Sunday gunmen engaged the security forces in a gunfight for several
minutes in a section of Tivoli Gardens. No one was reported hurt. That same night
gunmen torched the Ray Ray Market, about a mile from the scene of the gun fight.
Dozens of stalls were destroyed.

Mr Holness said there has been increased criminal activities and extortion. The
extortion has been focussed on the South Coast Highway Improvement Project, along
the Harbour View to Bull Bay route.

“This is a national project and the Government will deal decisively with anyone
who seeks to disrupt or otherwise interfere with the smooth operation of this much
anticipated project for the benefit of all Jamaica and particularly the people of St.
Thomas,” he added.
With these latest SOEs, there are now nine areas including parishes under this
measure which gives police and soldiers sweeping powers.

