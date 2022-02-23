Iberostar Hotel Worker Killed in Trelawny Crash

A female worker from Iberostar hotel is now dead,  following a motor vehicle accident  that occurred on the Duncans Bypass in Trelawny on Tuesday morning.

The victim has been identified as 27-year-old Kimonette Johnson, 27, of Mount Edgecombe in Runaway Bay, St Ann.

Reports are that Johnson was driving her Honda Fit motorcar towards Falmouth, Trelawny, when she lost control of the vehicle and reportedly collided with another Honda Fit, before slamming into an embankment. Her car exploded in flames as soon as it hit the ground.

The driver of the other car was taken to the hospital for treatment.

