I-Octane’s ‘Moods’ debuts at #2 on US Current Reggae Albums Chart

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

I-Octane’s latest album entitled Moods, has debuted at number 2 on the US Current Reggae Albums Chart.

The 22-track compilation dropped May 7 via Conquer The Globe Productions.

Songs ssuch as Top Boy, Push On and Sabotage are featured on the project.

Meanwhile, Rocksteady Got Soul: Soul Jazz Records Presents, is at number one this week.

Fire And Stone: Prince Fatty Presents Stick Figure drops from number one to three, while Afrikan Blood- various artistes collection, jumps from 27 to four.

The US Current Reggae Albums Chart is driven by sales of the top-selling album in the United States based on sales data from MRC Data.

Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]

Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us

The ultimate diary of confessions.: Volume 1 Book

Related Posts

Recent Posts

The ultimate diary of confessions.: Volume 1 Book

Life Pak Wellness Centre - Prostate Problems

Life Pak Wellness Centre

Life Pak Wellness Centre is a multipurpose clinic facility . We offer a variety of medical services. We have two types of doctors at our clinic....