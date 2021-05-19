I-Octane’s ‘Moods’ debuts at #2 on US Current Reggae Albums Chart

I-Octane’s latest album entitled Moods, has debuted at number 2 on the US Current Reggae Albums Chart.

The 22-track compilation dropped May 7 via Conquer The Globe Productions.

Songs ssuch as Top Boy, Push On and Sabotage are featured on the project.

Meanwhile, Rocksteady Got Soul: Soul Jazz Records Presents, is at number one this week.

Fire And Stone: Prince Fatty Presents Stick Figure drops from number one to three, while Afrikan Blood- various artistes collection, jumps from 27 to four.

The US Current Reggae Albums Chart is driven by sales of the top-selling album in the United States based on sales data from MRC Data.