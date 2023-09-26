Husband of NYC day care owner arrested in child’s fentanyl death

Law enforcement sources told CBS New York on Tuesday the man wanted in the fentanyl-related death of a toddler at a Bronx day care has been arrested.
Sources said Felix Herrera-Garcia, the husband of the owner of Divino Nino Day Care, was arrested on a bus in Mexico. He had been on the run since the tragedy more than a week ago.
Surveillance photos allegedly show him moving shopping bags from the day care, exiting out a back alley and leaving through overgrown grass before emergency crews arrived on Sept. 15.
Prosecutors claim Herrera-Garcia’s wife called him before dialing 911 to get help for the children who were displaying overdose symptoms.
One-year-old Nicholas Dominici died and three other children were sickened after being exposed to fentanyl, officials said.
Federal authorities claim large quantities of narcotics were being stored under floorboards, on playmats and in a closet inside the day care.
Herrera-Garcia’s wife, Grei Mendez, and cousin, Carlisto Acevedo Brito, were the first arrested, followed by the arrest of Renny Antonio Parra Paredes on Monday.
Herrera-Garcia is now the fourth person to be taken into police custody in connection to the case. CBS New York was told the Drug Enforcement Administration and Mexican authorities were involved in tracking him down.
There was no immediate word on charges he will face.
