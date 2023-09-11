Houston Rockets guard Kevin Porter arrested for assaulting WNBA player girlfriend at NYC hotel

Houston Rockets guard Kevin Porter Jr. was busted in the Big Apple early Monday for allegedly assaulting his girlfriend — a former WNBA player — inside a Midtown hotel, authorities and police sources said.
Cops nabbed the 23-year-old pro baller at around 6:30 a.m. after receiving a 911 call for an assault at the four-star Millennium Hilton New York Hotel at 1 UN Plaza, according to the NYPD and police sources.
When officers arrived, they found Porter’s 26-year-old girlfriend Kysre Gondrezick — who previously played for the Indiana Fever and Chicago Sky teams — with a cut on her face and suffering neck pain, cops and sources said.
The NBA player allegedly hit Gondrezick multiple times and placed his hands around her neck, cops said.
The alleged assault took place after the couple went out Sunday night and later returned to the hotel, according to sources.
Gondrezick was sleeping when she woke up to her beau hitting her, the sources said.
She was taken to a local hospital for a medical evaluation, and was listed in stable condition.
“We are aware of the reports regarding Kevin Porter Jr.,” an NBA spokesperson told The Post. “The league office is in contact with the Houston Rockets and in the process of gathering more information.”
Porter and Gondrezick were previously photographed together on Sept. 7 attending Vogue’s Smart Tox kickoff event to celebrate the start of New York Fashion Week.
Porter — whose full name is Bryan Kevin Porter Jr. — was charged with assault and strangulation, cops said.
He was awaiting arraignment in Manhattan Criminal Court on Monday afternoon.
Porter, whose arrest was first reported by WABC-TV, remained silent as two NYPD cops escorted him into the courthouse with his hands cuffed behind his back – and either looked down or straight ahead as he was ushered inside.
Porter signed a $63.4 million contract with the Rockets in 2022.
The former first round draft pick has a history of outbursts and was shipped from Cleveland to Houston in a May 2022 trade after he got into a screaming match and even tossed food over his locker being moved to a wall with younger players, The Athletic reported at the time.
Cleveland Cavaliers general manager Koby Altman confronted Porter who remained combative, according to the report.
Porter was then told to clean out his new locker and teammates were told he would no longer be part of the team, ESPN reported back then.
The then-Cavaliers guard was charged with improperly handling a firearm in a vehicle in Cleveland, OH in November 2020 – though the case was dropped a month later.
In January 2022, he had to be separated from then-Houston assistant coach John Lucas during a halftime exchange where Porter lost his temper and threw an object, The Athletic reported.
Porter then left the arena and drove home with the second half still to be played.
He reportedly later apologized for the incident.
Representatives for the Houston Rockets did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Monday.
