High School coaches happy with the resumption of Champs 2021

Three of the island’s most established high schools’ coaches in local track and field have welcome the return of 2021 staging of Boys and Girls champs, following this year season ended abruptly and the cancellation of the 2020 ISSA/GraceKennedy Boys and Girls’ Athletics championships due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Jamaica College coach Neil Harrison says all his athletes have been operating in a bubble for a long while where they are not exposed to the wider public.

Cinhu Richards Vere Technical coach too has a bubble in place at Hayes, Clarendon.

While Hidel’s coach, Corey Bennett, says he’s can’t see more than half of schools taking part in Champs.