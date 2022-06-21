High-End Tourism Zone From Oracabessa To Port Antonio

A new zone for tourism development is being created from Oracabessa, St. Mary to Port Antonio, Portland, that will cater to high-end visitors to the island.

Minister of Tourism, Hon. Edmund Bartlett, said the zone will bring a “new awakening” to the country’s north coast and will follow a village-type tourism model with sophisticated facilities as opposed to an all-inclusive enclave setting.

He was speaking at a welcome ceremony for the first scheduled commercial flight to the Ian Fleming International Airport in St. Mary from Providenciales, Turks and Caicos, on Thursday, June 16.

The Minister said the airport will “play a key role [in the zone] because you’re going to be able to bring those high, net-worth visitors into this place, and within a few minutes they will be in their wonderful villas and their beautiful hotels along the coast”.

He added: “the presence of this third international airport gives Jamaica the unique position in the region of being able to be connected within an hour from any point of entry into the country”.

Minister Bartlett also noted that the Ministry will be marketing the area differently and is already insisting that multistorey buildings and high-density investment will not be allowed in the zone.

He said this new tourism development adds to the Port Antonio redevelopment programme, which is also expected to breathe new life into the area.

WRITTEN BY: MICKELLA ANDERSON
SOURCE: JIS news

