High Command Condemns Murder of Corporal Oliver Mullimgs

The Police High Command has condemned the killing of Police Corporal Oliver Mullings, while he was in the line of duty on Third Street in the Kingston Western Police Division on Thursday, October 20.
At around 10:45 p.m., the Corporal was part of a team of officers responding to a report from local residents when they were ambushed by gunmen.
As the Constabulary continues to grieve the loss of a colleague, the High Command likewise extends condolences to the deceased Corporal’s family, colleagues, and friends. The JCF is dedicated to conducting a comprehensive investigation and apprehending those responsible for his death.
The Jamaica Constabulary Force’s Chaplaincy Branch and Welfare Department will offer support to the deceased Police Corporal’s family, colleagues, and friends.
More details will follow.