Hanover Man Charged After Domestic Dispute Ends with Shooting

October 3, 2022

A Lucea man who allegedly brought a gun into the mix during a domestic dispute in Lucea, Hanover on Friday, July 22 has been charged following his surrender to the police last week.

Charged with Illegal Possession of Firearm and Wounding with Intent is 27-year-old Michael Thomas, otherwise called ‘Thicks’, a labourer of Prosper Road in Lucea in the parish.

Reports from the Lucea Police are that about 7:30 p.m., Thomas was involved in an argument with other persons at his home. He reportedly assaulted a woman and was confronted by her male relative. It is reported that Thomas then left the premises and returned with a handgun and opened gunfire at the man, who received gunshot injuries to his leg.

The injured man was taken to the hospital, where he was treated and released.

On Thursday, September 29, Thomas turned himself in to the Police. He was interviewed on Friday, September 30, and was subsequently charged.

His court date is being finalised.

