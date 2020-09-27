Gunman Killed, Another Battling For Life in Hopewell

One of three gunmen who attempted to pull off a daring robbery at a Chinese Supermarket, in Hopewell, Hanover, this afternoon, Saturday, September 26, is now battling for life at the Noel Holmes Hospital, in Lucea, after he was shot and seriously injured by a plain cloth police officer.

Reports are that about 7:00 pm, the operators of the Chinese Supermarket located along Hopewell main street, was closing up business for the day, when the three armed men drove to the area, and held an employee at the door at gunpoint.

The gunmen then ordered the employee to open the grill and he obeyed.

Immediately as the gunmen entered the establishment, a plain cloth police officer who was shopping inside the Supermarket came from behind one of the isle and surprise the gunmen.

He then opened fire hitting, one of the armed men, the other two gunmen fired at the cop, resulting in a male customer being shot and seriously injured.

The other two gunmen ran from the supermarket and made their escape in a waiting motor car.

Following the shooting, the Sandy Bay police were summoned, and upon arrival, the wounded customer was rushed to the Cornwall Regional Hospital, where he was treated and admitted in serious condition.

The wounded gunman was also rushed to the hospital, where he too was treated, and admitted in critical condition, under police guard