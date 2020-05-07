Gun Seized As Police Party Comes Under Gunfire

Following an incident on Tuesday, May 5, in which a police team came under gunfire while on an operation in the community, the St James Police are reporting that an illegal firearm has been seized.

The team was reportedly in search of illegal drugs in bushes in Shanty Town, Paradise Norwood in St. James about 12:30 p.m. when they observed men in the area. One of the men allegedly opened gunfire at the Police team as they escaped. A subsequent search of the area turned up one Taurus P80 9mm pistol fitted with a magazine containing four 9mm rounds of ammunition.

No member of the Police team was injured.

The investigation continues.