Govana Reveals What ‘Impossible’ Means To Him In New Music Video: Watch

4th Genna artiste Govana continues his reign as one of the top dancehall artistes in the industry right now.

The singer, whose real name is Romeo Nelson, today released a brand new music video for his song “Impossible”, the second track on his Humans And Monsters Are Not The Same (H.A.M.A.N.T.S) album which was released in January of this year. The track is produced by Emudio Studios and can be found on the GovanaVEVO YouTube page.

The song is an inspirational ballad that encourages listeners to never give up on their dreams as nothing is “Impossible”. Gonava starts out in his intro by saying “I can do all thing through Jah who strengthens me, I shall and I will, I can and I will”.

He reminds the fans that he, as well as they, always has the guidance of a higher power through tough times.

The main line that denotes the title of the track is “Impossible dat a nuh nutten to me” tells us that the negative word has no impact on him as he is always inspired to keep going.

He goes on to talk to the ghetto youth with more positive advice and even singled out the females “Ghetto girl memba she yuh born as a queen”.

The “HAMANTS Convo Pt2” deejay also makes mention of personal struggles and how he overcame through determination. “All when mi did a sleep pon floor mi nuh feel unsure.”

The music video, which is done by RD Studios, is a masterfully edited piece with collages and clips of himself as well as various “ghetto youths” determinedly looking at the words “DREAM” and “IMPOSSIBLE”. The video also contains inspirational figures including Nelson Mandela, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, Muhammad Ali, Marcus Garvey, Malcolm X, and Haile Selassie.

It will be worth your while to check out this new music video as Govana further demonstrates his musical abilities.

