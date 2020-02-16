Gospel Music to bring Blessings at Celebration of Peace 2020

Jabez and Lubert Levy, Marsha Daniel, Joanna Walker (2019 JCDC Gospel festival winner) to head the gospel line up among the mix of more than 60 entertainers to perform on the big fun day and concert put on by the organization Entertainers Against Crime and Violence slated for the Catherine hall sports complex February 23, 2020, to begin 10m with ShowTime 3 pm to midnight.

They will be joined by Goddesta, Dj troy, Anique Morris, Pslamist Amoy , Marq Jonson, Yvonne Cohen and Little Lamb .

Jabez who’s Drinking from my saucer song has made him internationally known is hoping to bring blessing to Montego Bay. Lubert, from Kingston,

says he wants to be a part of this celebration. Joanna walker the Gospel Festival winner and from Montego Bay hails from the community of Porto Bella whiles Marsha Daniels most prominent now a Minister is from Maroon Town.

—