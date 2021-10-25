‘God is Not to Be Mocked or Satan Not Pleased’?

October 25, 2021, is a day that Jamaicans at home and abroad will forever remember; it is the day that the controversial cult leader, Kevin Smith is said to have taken his last breath.

Many are rejoicing for victory, some are speculating the authenticity of the death, majority are questioning the way he was transported while it is assumed that a few of his followers who were hoping to ‘catch the ark’ are in mourning.

Following the series of the ‘ark suspense which made it’s debut on Sunday, October 17, 2021, it was mind-blowing to see the ungodly videos of the different happenings in the now dismantled Pathway International Ministries. One would wonder about the mental state of the members of that institution; that would have made them stay there to worship. The question is, “were these followers fully aware of the satanic practices, or were they brainwashed into believing those were the acts of God?”

The question on most people’s minds is “WHO IS KEVIN SMITH AND WHY IS HE SO POWERFUL?” Mr. Smith or should we say The Honorable Dr. Cult Master Kevin Smith was said to be self-proclaimed prophetic pastor who formed and led the Pathway International Ministries in the community of Albion in St. James. Smith was said to be a spiritual advisor, money maker, and a demon chaser; is it that the demons he said to have chased came back for him? Most will remember Smith through his sacrificial ceremony that can be titled ‘The Ark’ where two of the followers’ throats were found slashed.

The questions on this day that can be heard echoing worldwide are:

1. Why was Smith (being a murderer) transported to Kingston from Montego Bay; is it that the detectives in the second city are not fully trained in interrogation techniques?

2. Why was a high-level murderer like Smith not transported with chains to his hands and feet; is it that he is too powerful for that?

3. Why was the route through Bog Walk and not the toll-road chosen?

4. Why wasn’t the armed military forces (JDF) integral in the transportation of Smith from Montego Bay to Kingston; is it that this murder case is not relevant?

In other countries, murderers are normally transported in armored vehicles, backed by heavily armed forces but this did not seem to happen today in Jamaica.

The comments about death in a car accident which saw a police officer dead also are mounting on social media. Commentors on different platforms are saying it is God almighty who destroyed him, some are saying it was a planned accident to protect the disclosure of high-level members of the country while some are saying Smith was not successful at the task given by Satan so he was in turn killed by him.

The answer to his death will not be known for certain but it is clear that Mr. Kevin Smith and his ‘ark’ perished.

See photos from the accident scene below:

