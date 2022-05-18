German Breweries Warn of Beer Bottle Shortage

German breweries are warning there could be a shortage of beer bottles this summer amid rising production costs and a shortage of lorry drivers.

The situation is “extremely tense”, the chief executive of the German Brewers’ Federation told the German newspaper Bild.

The shortage of glass bottles will mainly affect small- and medium-sized breweries, an industry expert said.

Brewers are having to pay 80% more for new glass bottles than they did a year ago. The cost of beer is also rising.

One of the reasons behind the shortage is a hike in energy prices which is causing the price of glass bottle production to increase, a glass industry spokesperson told Bild.

In addition, Holger Eichele of the German Brewers’ Federation said a lack of lorry drivers was making it harder to maintain supply chains.

As a result, he said the cost of new glass bottles had nearly doubled in the last year.

It follows warnings that the cost of German beer could rise by up to 30%, also due largely to the increase in energy prices.

The shortage of bottles is likely to hit smaller breweries the hardest because the bigger companies are typically supplied first.

Mr. Eichele said the best thing Germans could do was to return glass bottles to retailers as quickly as possible, advising consumers not to “hoard empties in the basement”.

Glass bottles, which are common in Germany, are sold with a small deposit, and beer drinkers are expected to bring them back to the shop when getting their next round.

Cans, used elsewhere in the world, are far less common and many breweries use customised bottles that are tricky to replace.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Lyrically Badd - We Up Now (Official Music Video)​

Nuh Frighten by Rhemii Ice (Audio Visual) 2022​

Smokey - Take The Pain (Official Video)

Rhemii Ice Recording Artiste

Chikie Grainz - Dreams Like Me (Official Video)

Di Energy by Minx (Audio Visual Dancehall 2022)

About Us

McKoysNews.com brings you Jamaican news from the ground up. Our network of seasoned and committed journalists relentlessly chases and reports the news from across Jamaica and the world. Learn More…

Facebook Twitter Youtube

Quick Links

McKoysNews.com

Copyright © 2021 McKoysNews | All Rights Reserved.

All material and other digital content on McKoysNews.com may not be reproduced, published, broadcasted, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from MckoysNews.com