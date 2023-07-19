Gaza the Tattoo Artist Charged with Stabbing Murder in Portland

The Portland police have arrested and charged one man in connection with the stabbing dead of another man, at a book store in along Harbour Street in the parish, on Monday evening, July 17.
The accused, 28-year-old Rishton Ramah, otherwise called ‘Gaza’ a tattoo artist of Red Hazel Road in Port Antonio, and he has been charged with the murder of 56-year-old Robert Grant, of a Harper Lane address in the parish.
Reports are that shortly after 4:00pm, Grant was inside the book store located on Morgans Plaza, when he got involved in an argument with Ramah.
It is reported that Ramah brandished a knife and stabbed Grant multiple times before fleeing the scene.
Grant was rushed to hospital where he was pronounced dead.
An investigation was carried out which led to Ramah’s arrest. He was subsequently charged with murder.
Nine persons have been murdered in Portland since the start of the year.