Female Suspect Charged

Gaza the Tattoo Artist Charged with Stabbing Murder in Portland

Leave a Comment / By / July 19, 2023

The Portland police have arrested and charged one man in connection with the stabbing dead of another man, at a book store in along Harbour Street in the parish, on Monday evening, July 17.

The accused, 28-year-old Rishton Ramah, otherwise called ‘Gaza’ a tattoo artist of Red Hazel Road in Port Antonio, and he has been charged with the murder of 56-year-old Robert Grant, of a Harper Lane address in the parish.

Reports are that shortly after 4:00pm, Grant was inside the book store located on Morgans Plaza, when he got involved in an argument with Ramah.

It is reported that Ramah brandished a knife and stabbed Grant multiple times before fleeing the scene.

Grant was rushed to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

An investigation was carried out which led to Ramah’s arrest. He was subsequently charged with murder.

Nine persons have been murdered in Portland since the start of the year.

Leave a Reply

About Us

McKoysNews.com brings you Jamaican news from the ground up. Our network of seasoned and committed journalists relentlessly chases and reports the news from across Jamaica and the world. Learn More…

Facebook Twitter Youtube

Quick Links

McKoysNews

Copyright © 2021 McKoysNews | All Rights Reserved.

All material and other digital content on McKoysNews.com may not be reproduced, published, broadcasted, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from MckoysNews.com

%d bloggers like this: