Fruits & Truths By Simone Dewar

She’s as intelligent as they comes. She radiates a room with her warm smile and inviting aura. She is a writer, spoken word artist and growing author. A proud Jamaican who uses her daily views thoughts and experiences to deliver what some would call a clever piece of content.

Her name is Simone Dewar but she goes by her stage and writing name “Fruit Tree”.. She sees herself similar to a tree that bears fruits. Her fruits are her poems, stories and books that come to her via meditation and her overall maternal attributes. She has two beautiful daughters who she sometimes uses as her muse and her inspiration.

Her new book is titled “Fruits & Truths” which actually a good read. A spoken word book with some lines and quotes that brings us to the point we have no choice but to reflect. Her words are lived vicariously through all of us. She speaks about vanity, fame, life, partnership. All daily things we go through here on Earth.

Simone has found a niche and space which allows her to explore her thoughts, views and commentary. Her book is self published and available on Amazon. Kindle, paperback are all options available to the reader. She has spoken word EP which we hear is due out end of October or early November.

Simone is part of the Push A Yute Inc family. An eclectic outfit that is managed by Vivian Thomas. She feels at home with the other acts which she says in return allows her to also get more characters to write about. Stay with us as we follow up on the catalogue from “Simone Fruit Tree Dewar.”