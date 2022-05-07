French Guyana: Pastor shot dead, church set on fire after meeting delegation of Evangelicals

Pastor shot dead
Pastor shot dead
Pastor A. Kalloe's church building | Screenshot: Facebook/CNEF
Pastor A. Kalloe’s church building | Screenshot: Facebook/CNEF

The pastor of an Evangelical church in French Guyana was shot to death and his church burned down the day after he met with a delegation from the National Council of Evangelicals in France that was visiting to discuss the implementation of a law on “separatism,” according to a report.

The 44-year-old slain pastor, identified as Pastor A. Kalloe of the Gado Lobi church in the town of Saint-Laurent du Maroni, was a member of the Guyana branch of the National Council of Evangelicals in France, or CNEF, according to the Evangelical Focus Europe, which said his church was also set on fire and destroyed a few hours after the shooting Tuesday night.

At least seven other people, including two sons of Pastor Kalloe, were injured in the shooting and two others were taken to a hospital in critical condition, it added.

Clément Diedrichs, the CNEF director, was quoted as saying that when he reached the spot, the church “was still smoking.”

“I had never seen a church totally destroyed by fire, we are completely puzzled,” Diedrichs said, adding that the pastor “was very involved in his church and community.”

“All our prayers and fraternal condolences to the family and loved ones of this brother in Christ,” the CNEF wrote on Facebook.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Lyrically Badd - We Up Now (Official Music Video)​

Nuh Frighten by Rhemii Ice (Audio Visual) 2022​

Smokey - Take The Pain (Official Video)

Rhemii Ice Recording Artiste

Chikie Grainz - Dreams Like Me (Official Video)

Di Energy by Minx (Audio Visual Dancehall 2022)

About Us

McKoysNews.com brings you Jamaican news from the ground up. Our network of seasoned and committed journalists relentlessly chases and reports the news from across Jamaica and the world. Learn More…

Facebook Twitter Youtube

Quick Links

McKoysNews.com

Copyright © 2021 McKoysNews | All Rights Reserved.

All material and other digital content on McKoysNews.com may not be reproduced, published, broadcasted, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from MckoysNews.com