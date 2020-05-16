Free seedlings for your home

Free seedlings for your home
If you want seedlings to plant as part of Labour Day activity at home this year, the Forestry Department is ready to help you. Because of COVID-19, this year Labour Day will be observed with “Labour at home” projects.

As of Monday, May 18, the Forestry Department will be handing out seedlings to members of the public. The free distribution will take place for two weeks.

The Forestry Department gives free seedlings to the public annually on National Tree Planting Day in October and Labour Day in May. Persons may visit the Department’s Head Office at 173 Constant Spring Road in St. Andrew or any of its zonal and regional offices across the island.

The public is invited to visit the Department’s Facebook page where live lunch hour sessions will be shared between May 18 and 21.

