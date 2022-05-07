Fraser-Pryce vs Mboma at Continental Tour in Nairobi

All eyes will be on the women’s 100m, with Jamaica’s multiple World and Olympic sprint champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce racing Namibia’s Christine Mboma highlight the Kip Keino Classic, this season’s third World Athletics Continental Tour Gold meeting, in Nairobi on Saturday, April 7.

Fraser-Pryce, 35, has already established herself as a sprinting legend, with her personal best of 10.60 making her the third-fastest women’s 100m runner in history.

She has also won three Olympic sprint gold medals to go with her 10 world titles.

Mboma, on the other hand, is seen as a rising star to watch out for. The Olympic silver medallist and world U20 champion in the 200m has been entered in both the 100m and 200m in Nairobi and will be facing Fraser-Pryce in the first shorter race.