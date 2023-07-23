Four Specialist Clinics At Noel Holmes Hospital Montego Bay

Four Specialist Clinics At Noel Holmes Hospital Montego Bay

Leave a Comment / By / July 23, 2023

Four specialist clinics will be added to the list of services being offered at the Noel Holmes Hospital in Hanover.

These are medical, pediatric, surgical and urology.

At a media briefing following a tour of the hospital on Thursday (July 20), Clinical Coordinator at the Western Regional Health Authority (WRHA), Dr. Delroy Fray, said the specialist clinics will deliver a higher level and quality of care to  patients in Hanover.

“We see the need to open some specialist clinics here and this will enable patients to decide to avoid traveling all the way over to Cornwall Regional Hospital [in St. James],” he pointed out.

Dr. Fray noted that the surgical clinic, which is expected to commence operation in August, is critical, as the hospital receives many trauma patients from road accidents   along the corridor leading to Negril.

“They come here, and we want to have top level care that can stabilise these patients and move them into definitive care,” he noted.

For his part, Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr. the Hon. Christopher Tufton, commended the work of the WRHA and the Hanover health team, and their continued efforts to make improvements.

He expressed that “he is comfortable that Noel Holmes is in a good place to respond to medical issues and the future…will see other forms of improvements.”

 

SOURCE: JIS news

