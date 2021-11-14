Update: Four Men Shot, One Fatal, at Elletson Flat in St Andrew

Four men were shot by gunmen on Friday night, November 12, one fatal, while they were playing dominoes at a shop in Elletson Flat, St Andrew.
The police have not yet released the identity of the dead man.
Reports are that about 8:00 pm, the men were at a shop playing dominoes when they were ambushed by men armed with handguns.
The gunmen opened fire hitting all four, before escaping in the area on foot. The police were summoned and upon arrival the wounded men were rushed to hospital where one of the men died whilst undergoing treatment.
The other three victims were treated and admitted, two are said to still be in critical conditions.

