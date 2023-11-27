Florida man, 75, dies by suicide after murdering and dismembering man on Thanksgiving Day

A 75-year-old Florida man was found dead of an apparent suicide on Thanksgiving Day after allegedly killing and dismembering another man and placing the severed body parts in the trunk of his car.

Deputies from the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office raced to a home in the area of Poe Street and Eden Drive in Inverness to perform an urgent welfare check Thursday, after getting a call about a possible murder.

When officers arrived, they knocked on the front door and announced themselves, but received no answer, the sheriff’s office said in a press release.

Deputies then began checking the home’s perimeter, the statement said.

In the backyard, they spotted a large butcher-style knife, along with blood and “drag marks” on the ground, the press release revealed.

Jonathan Dimick Sr.
Jonathan Dimick Sr., 75, died of an apparent suicide after allegedly killing and dismembering a man.Citrus County Sheriff’s Office
Murder-suicide took place at a home on Poe Street in Inverness, Florida, on Thanksgiving Day
Dimick was found dying from a gunshot wound to the abdomen at his home in Inverness, Florida, on Thanksgiving Day.WFLA

The deputies continued trying to contact Jonathan Dimick Sr., 75, whom they identified as a suspect in a crime, the statement said.

Deputies entered the home and found Dimick sitting in his living room. He was unresponsive, with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound to the abdomen.

He was treated at the scene by first responders and then airlifted by a helicopter to a hospital, where he died of his injuries hours later.

Meanwhile, deputies continued their investigation and eventually made a “gruesome” discovery of the dismembered body of 67-year-old James Banks in the trunk of his own car.

“The scene our deputies responded to was absolutely shocking,” Citrus County Sheriff Mike Prendergast said. “It is truly unfortunate that our suspect will never be prosecuted for this brutal crime.”

A crime scene photographer seen working at the scene of a murder-suicide in Inverness, Florida
Law enforcement official described the murder-suicide case as “horrific” and “absolutely shocking.”WFLA

