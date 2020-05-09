Five Persons Charged for Firearm Related Offences

Five persons were charged on Friday, May 8, with firearm-related offenses stemming from several separate incidents earlier this year.

Charged are:

Roshawn Powell, 23, a farmer of Callaloo Mews, Kingston 20,

Qumar Campbell, 21, of an address in Hanover,

Dwayne Connell, 21, of an address in Hanover, and

Two teenagers.

Powell was charged with Shooting with Intent with Use of a Firearm, Illegal Possession of Firearm and Illegal Possession of Ammunition.

It is reported that about 7:00 a.m., on Monday, March 02, Powell approached a man on Coleyville Avenue in Kingston 20 and demanded the man’s cell phone. The man refused and a tussle ensued between them. During the tussle, Powell allegedly opened gunfire hitting the man before fleeing the scene. The man was taken to hospital where he was treated. Powell was subsequently arrested and later charged.

In a similar incident, Campbell and Connell were charged with Robbery with Aggravation and Illegal Possession of Firearm after they pointed a gun at a man and robbed him of his cell phone in Hopewell district, Westmoreland about 10:00 a.m., on Monday, May 4. The men were charged after the incident was reported to the Police.

Meanwhile, about 7:30 a.m., on Wednesday, April 29, two teenagers – a 15-year-old and a 16-year-old – were charged with Robbery with Aggravation after they reportedly brandished a firearm and robbed a man of some items. A licensed firearm holder was alerted and one of the teenagers was apprehended and handed over to the Police. The other teenager was handed over to the Police by his mother. They were charged after they were pointed out by the complainant.

The court dates of the accused are being finalised.