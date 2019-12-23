Five black women hold top pageant titles for first time in history

History was made when Jamaica’s Toni-Ann Singh was crowned this year’s Miss World on Saturday.

With Singh’s new title, black women now hold five top pageant titles for the first time history: Miss Teen USA, Miss USA, Miss America, Miss Universe and, now, Miss World.

Singh, who was born in St. Thomas, Jamaica, topped runners-up Miss France, or Ophély Mézino, and Miss India, or Suman Rao, for the title.

During the pageant, Singh, 23, wowed the judges and the audience by singing “I Have Nothing” by Whitney Houston, according to the BBC.

At one point, pageant judge Piers Morgan even reportedly asked Singh, who studied women studies and psychology at Florida State University, whether she had thought about pursuing a singing career.

“If the door is open I’ll walk through it,” she responded, according to the BBC.

In a tweet celebrating her win on Saturday afternoon, Singh wrote: “To that little girl in St. Thomas, Jamaica and all the girls around the world – please believe in yourself.”

“Please know that you are worthy and capable of achieving your dreams. This crown is not mine but yours. You have a PURPOSE,” she added.

Last week, Zozibini Tunzi of South Africa was crowned Miss Universe, marking the first time in eight years that a black woman won the title.