First Pilot Carbon Assessment Carried out in the Bogue 2 Forest Reserve

The Forestry Department, an agency of the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation (MEGJC), has reported that it carried out its first pilot carbon assessment in the Bogue 2 Forest Reserve in St. Ann, calculating a total of 32,584.048 tonnes of carbon per hectare.

The disclosure was made by Minister Without Portfolio in the Ministry, Hon. Daryl Vaz, who was making his contribution to the 2020/2021 Sectoral Debate in the House of Representatives yesterday (June 23, 2020).

Minister Vaz said, “this is a significant achievement for the Agency and the country towards its capacity to become REDD+ Ready”.

REDD+ refers to reducing emissions from deforestation and forest degradation in developing countries. The programme looks at the role of conservation, sustainable management of forests, and enhancement of forest carbon stocks in developing countries.

The Minister noted that the Forestry Department has also identified JMD$240 million to support alternate livelihood activities for local communities.

“During the financial year, 27 proposals identified and valued at over J$133 million were awarded. The remaining amounts/projects will be identified and awarded in the 20/21 FY. One hundred and nine hectares of denuded lands were reforested across the island, surpassing the target of 100 hectares,” he said.

Additionally, Minister Vaz noted that for the financial year, a total of 671 employment opportunities were provided for 667 casual workers from rural areas/communities close to forests, in the areas of plantation maintenance, reforestation, Biophysical Inventory and Volume Assessments.

This he said, represents an 18 per cent increase over the 569 casual employment opportunities provided during the last financial year.

Minister Vaz told the House that it is anticipated that for the current financial year, the Forestry Department will be embarking on the reforestation of 150 hectares and maintenance of 588 hectares as well as the verification of 1000 parcels of privately-owned Closed Broadleaf forest lands. It will also assess the 2500 hectares of Mangrove forest and complete the Bill to amend the Forest Act (1996).

“There will also be ongoing implementation of the National Forest Management and Conservation Plan 2016-2026 and the continued implementation of the 2-year US$613,000 project to assist the country in its National REDD+ Readiness Management arrangements,” he added.