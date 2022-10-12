Firearm and Ammunition Seized in Hanover

An illegal firearm and six rounds of ammunition was seized by the Hanover Police during an operation on the Bulls Bay main road in the parish on Monday, October 10.

Reports from the Lucea Police are that about 6:25 p.m., lawmen were in the area when they saw a motorcycle with two men aboard driving along the roadway. They were signalled to stop, but the driver of the motorcycle disobeyed the lawmen and sped off. While escaping, an object fell fromnone of the men. The object was retrieved and closer examination of the object revealed that it was a 9mm Canik pistol with a magazine containing six 9mm rounds of ammunition.

Both men escaped, however, the investigation continues.

