FIFA changes World Cup Playoffs to 1 leg

The FIFA World Cup intercontinental playoff matches will now be played over one leg instead of two on June 13 and 14 in 2022.

This decision was made because of the impact of the covid 19 pandemic on football, as these matches were originally slated to take place in March 2022.

This can potentially impact the Reggae Boys chances to qualify for the FIFA World Cup should they try to qualify by claiming the playoff spot(fourth place), in their World Cup qualifying group. The Reggae Boys now sit in 6th position with 7 points and are seven points behind 4th place Panama on 14 points.

The JFF president Micheal Ricketts decision to either keep or fire Theodore “Tappa” Whitmore as the head coach of the national football team may be swayed with this new information.

Four years ago, Australia and Peru went to the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia by winning the intercontinental play-offs with wins over Honduras and New Zealand respectively.

The draw for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 intercontinental play-offs will be held in Zurich, Switzerland, next week Friday, November 26, 2021.

Written by

Matthew Davis