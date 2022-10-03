Store Clerk Charged

Female Teen Charged with Illegal Possession of Firearm and Ammunition in St. James

Leave a Comment / By / October 3, 2022

Nineteen-year-old Chriselee Thompson, a cashier of Plantation Heights, St. James has been charged with Illegal Possession of Firearm and Ammunition, following an incident in her community on Saturday, October 01.

Reports from the Montego Bay Police are that about 8:45 p.m., a joint police/military team carried out an operation at an unpermitted event in the community. The team reportedly saw Thompson with a knapsack on her back acting in a manner that aroused their suspicion. She was accosted and the knapsack was searched. A 9mm pistol with a magazine affixed containing ten 9mm cartridges was found inside the bag.

She was arrested and subsequently charged. Her court date is being finalised.

