Female Store Clerk Shot and Injured During Robbery, in Mobay

A female store clerk is now nursing gunshot wounds at the Cornwall Regional Hospital, during a robbery incident which occurred at a store located along upper Church Street,in Montego Bay,St James, on Wednesday afternoon.

Reports by the police are that shortly after 5:00 pm, two men armed with handguns entered a store in which the female is employed, and demanded money.

When their demands were not met, one of the men opened fire hitting the victim to her upper body.

The gunmen later left the establishment after robbing valuables, and an undetermined sum of cash from the establishment.

The police were summoned and upon arrival, the wounded female was rushed to the Cornwall Regional Hospital where she was treated and admitted in serious condition.

The Barnett Street police are investigating.