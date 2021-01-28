Female Store Clerk Shot and Injured During Robbery, in Mobay

Police charged a 26-y-o St Ann man for illegal firearm possession, robbery
Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on whatsapp
Share on facebook
Facebook
Share on twitter
Twitter
Share on whatsapp
WhatsApp

A female store clerk is now nursing gunshot wounds at the Cornwall Regional Hospital, during a robbery incident which occurred at a store located along upper Church Street,in Montego Bay,St James, on Wednesday afternoon.

Reports by the police are that shortly after 5:00 pm, two men armed with handguns entered a store in which the female is employed, and demanded money.

When their demands were not met, one of the men opened fire hitting the victim to her upper body.

The gunmen later left the establishment after robbing valuables, and an undetermined sum of cash from the establishment.

The police were summoned and upon arrival, the wounded female was rushed to the Cornwall Regional Hospital where she was treated and admitted in serious condition.

The Barnett Street police are investigating.

Send us your feedback, news items, community sports or events, real life stories, Dear McKoy, photos and/or videos to WhatsApp 1-876-353-1389 Or Email [email protected]

Great Ads Deal – Advertise With Us

2020 Break out artist on the rise

Related Posts

Recent Posts

2020 Break out artist on the rise

Life Pak Wellness Centre - Prostate Problems

Life Pak Wellness Centre

Life Pak Wellness Centre is a multipurpose clinic facility . We offer a variety of medical services. We have two types of doctors at our clinic....