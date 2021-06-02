Female Killed in Fatal Crash along Belmont Main Road, Hanover

A 33-year-old woman died from injuries she sustained in a motor vehicle accident that occurred along a section of the Belmont main road, in Belmont, St James.

The deceased has been identified as Cyrenaica Whynter, who is also of Belmont district.

Reports are that about 7:30 am, Whynter was traveling as a passenger in a Nissan AD Wagon motor car, along the mention roadway, when the driver lost control and crashed into an embankment.

Whynter was thrown from the vehicle and sustained head and body injuries.

She was rushed to Cornwall Regional Hospital where she was pronounced dead.