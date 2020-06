Thirty-four-year-old Latoya Monte of a Maxfield Avenue address was fatally shot during a confrontation with the Police about 6:50 p.m., on Monday, June 29 in East Bloomsbury Road, Kingston 10.

One chrome and black Lugar CZ75B with eight 9mm rounds was seized during the incident.

The matter has been reported to the Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM) and Inspectorate and Professional Standards Oversight Bureau (IPROB).