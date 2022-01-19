Fashion Icon André Leon Talley dies at 73

Fashion icon and former Vogue editor-at-large André Leon Talley has died. He was 73 years old.

This, after battling an unknown illness.

Talley got his start working at Andy Warhol’s Factory and writing for Interview Magazine.

The North Carolina native went on to work as the Paris bureau chief at Women’s Wear Daily and also wrote for The New York Times and other outlets.

Talley joined Vogue as the outlet’s fashion news director in 1983.

He broke barriers at the iconic fashion magazine, moving up the ranks and becoming the first Black man to serve as creative director in 1988. Besides trailblazing his own path, Talley was also known for opening doors for others. During his time with Vogue, he pushed high-end designers to include more Black models in their shows.

Talley left Vogue and moved to Paris to work for W in 1995, but ultimately returned to the outlet three years later. He finally departed from Vogue in 2013.

Talley was also the fashion adviser for the Obama family during Barack Obama’s presidency. He styled both Former President Obama and Michelle Obama, also connecting the former first lady with designer Jason Wu, who designed her inauguration gown.

NEW YORK, NY – FEBRUARY 14: Andre Leon Talley and Anna Wintour attend the Donna Karan New York Fall 2011 fashion show during Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week at 547 West 26th Street on February 14, 2011 in New York City. (Photo by Eugene Gologursky/WireImage)

