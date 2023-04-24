Entries Being Accepted for 2023 National Reading Competition

Jamaicans are being invited to enter this year’s National Reading Competition, for which registration has commenced.
Entries are now being accepted for the competition, which is organised annually by the Jamaica Library Service (JLS),
Persons may submit entries online at www.jls.gov.jm/nrc, or in-person at public libraries islandwide. The deadline for submission is May 13.
The competition is slated to start shortly, thereafter, and typically continues until August.
Participants from the 14 parishes will compete in five age groups – six to eight, nine-11, 12- 14, 15-20, and 21 and over.
The preliminary round will be held at participating branch libraries to select winners for the parish finals. At this stage, parish champions from each of the five age groups will be selected.
The competition’s final stage is the National Quiz Finals, which will see five national champions emerging. They will join a list of prestigious past winners of the decades-long competition.
The flagship competition of the JLS aims to develop good reading habits and analytical skills among Jamaicans.
It is also known for its exciting prize packages from an array of sponsors who, last year, provided trophies, books, cash, and tablet computers, among other awards.
Last year’s national champions from the five age groups were Cavane Carter (six to eight), who represented Portland; Aly-Anna Holness (nine to 11) of St Catherine; St Ann’s Janae Brown (12 to 14); Allyiauna Gordon (15 to 20) of St. Thomas, and Adlyn Smith Graham (21 and over) from Kingston and St Andrew.
For more information on this year’s competition, persons can contact their nearest public library or visit the JLS website or the entity’s social media pages.